CNH Partners With Nikola For Zero-Emission Heavy-Duty Trucks
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has entered into a partnership agreement with Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) to develop and produce a complete line-up of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks.
- VECO and FPT Industrial, the commercial vehicle and powertrain brands of CNH, began their collaboration with Nikola at the end of 2019 to develop and deploy zero-emission Class 8 heavy-duty trucks.
- The project has moved from the drawing board to the trial stages with the prototypes already built.
- Price action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 0.58% at $17.28 on Wednesday.
