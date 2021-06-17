 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CNH Partners With Nikola For Zero-Emission Heavy-Duty Trucks

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 8:51am   Comments
Share:
CNH Partners With Nikola For Zero-Emission Heavy-Duty Trucks
  • CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has entered into a partnership agreement with Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) to develop and produce a complete line-up of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks.
  • VECO and FPT Industrial, the commercial vehicle and powertrain brands of CNH, began their collaboration with Nikola at the end of 2019 to develop and deploy zero-emission Class 8 heavy-duty trucks.
  • The project has moved from the drawing board to the trial stages with the prototypes already built.
  • Price action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 0.58% at $17.28 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNHI + NKLA)

Exclusive First Ride: Nikola Electric Truck Can Turn On A Dime
Why Nikola Shares Are Moving Today
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
DraftKings Falls On Hindenburg Short Report, Calls Out Sports Betting Co. For Skirting Law & Hiding 'Black Market Operations'
Nikola Goes Private To Raise Up To $300M In New Money
Top Lordstown Motors Executives Out As SPAC-Backed Startup Teeters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com