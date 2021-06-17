Baidu's Low-Cost Robotaxi Apollo Moon Launches: What You Need To Know

Chinese search engine Baidu, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BIDU) Apollo self-driving unit has launched a new low-cost robotaxi.

What Happened: Baidu, in partnership with BAIC Group's electric vehicle brand Arcfox, announced Apollo Moon, a new generation of robotaxis that are set to be mass-produced.

The per-unit manufacturing price of the robotaxi is fixed at 480,000 yuan ($74,680). The production price of an average autonomous vehicle in the ride-hailing industry is over 1.5 million yuan per unit, Baidu said.

Apollo Moon, according to the companies, has a projected operating cycle of over five years.

"The reduced cost of production will facilitate a greater degree of scalability, driving the widespread popularization and increasing commercialization of fully autonomous ride-hailing services in China," Baidu said in a statement.

Baidu and Arcfox have reached a new strategic cooperation agreement to roll out a fleet of 1,000 Apollo Moon robotaxis in three years. This will enable Baidu Apollo's fully autonomous ride-hailing services to permeate more urban cities during that time period, achieving the goal of sustainable commercialization.

The Apollo Moon utilizes the "ANP-Robotaxi" architecture, a navigation pilot product that can reduce the weight of autonomous vehicle kits while sharing intelligent driving vehicle data to create a closed-loop information ecosystem.

It will also be armed with a customized lidar and corresponding unmanned redundancy functions, helping to achieve fully driverless autonomy.

The features include independent four-door lock controls, dynamic vehicle identity authentication and rear passenger status detection technologies. An electronic display on the external body that's attached to the sunroof exhibits the status of a robotaxi and allows passengers to identify their ride from afar.

In terms of passenger convenience, Apollo Moon contains new features including a seat belt reminder for rear passengers, AI voice assistant, mobile app climate control, intelligent car doors and more.

Why It's Important: With the renewed push, Baidu will be up against Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing, which is planning an initial public offering in the U.S.

Robotaxis will likely diversify Baidu's revenue stream. The company currently relies primarily on advertising revenues from its core search business.

BIDU Price Action: Class A Baidu shares were trading 0.72% higher at $185.93 at last check Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Baidu.