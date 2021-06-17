48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) shares jumped 95.1% to close at $7.98 on Wednesday. Gaucho Group highlighted the launch of its Amazon Storefront.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) gained 61.3% to settle at $16.21 ahead of the June 17 PDUFA date for Arimocolmol. Arimocolmol was developed by CytRx and has been licensed to Orphazyme.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) shares surged 45.6% to close at $9.23 on Wednesday after Elanco announced an agreement to acquire the company for $9.25 per share.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 21.5% to settle at $21.06.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) surged 20.4% to close at $59.00.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares jumped 20% to close at $2.46.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) climbed 18.2% to close at $5.99. Torchlight Energy Resources shares jumped around 42% on Tuesday after the company late Monday declared a special dividend and said its combination with Metamaterial is expected to close before the end of June.
- Opthea Limited (NASDAQ: OPT) shares gained 17.5% to close at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company recently appointed Mrs. Karen Adams as Vice President of Finance and Company Secretary.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) surged 17.4% to close at $10.60 after the company announced laboratory results confirming SteriLumen's Lumicide Ribbon kills SARS-CoV-2.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 16.5% to settle at $16.46 as the company announced results from a prespecified 6-week interim analysis of its Phase 1 trial of ALT-801 in healthy, overweight, and obese volunteers.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 16.3% to close at $14.84.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) surged 16.1% to settle at $9.60 after the company swung to a Q1 profit. The company also raised Q2 guidance for loan facilitations.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares jumped 15.8% to settle at $3.16 after the company announced a U.S. distribution agreement with Chipolo.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) gained 15.3% to close at $2.49.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) surged 14.2% to close at $4.98.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) gained 13.6% to settle at $11.61.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) rose 12.6% to close at $4.99. BioCardia will be added to the Russell Microcap Index.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) rose 11.5% to settle at $4.16. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Entera Bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) gained 11.2% to close at $39.99 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $52 price target.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) rose 10.9% to settle at $5.38 after the company announced that the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating eprenetapopt in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) has met the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of complete remission (CR) rate.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) jumped 10.6% to close at $47.73 after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $86 to $91.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 10.4% to close at $7.24. SPI Energy’s unit, Phoenix Motorcars, recently announced it started production of third-generation electric products.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) rose 10.4% to close at $21.96 after gaining around 6% on Tuesday. Arrival provided an update regarding its partnership with United Parcel on Twitter on Wednesday.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) rose 9% to settle at $6.57 after the company announced it is expanding its breast cancer platform into prostate, melanoma and lung cancers.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) gained 8.3% to close at $2.21 after a 13G filing from Ra Capital showed a 7.5% stake in the company.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 8% to close at $0.7449.
Losers
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) shares fell 31.2% to settle at $6.30 on Wednesday.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) shares tumbled 27.1% to close at $2.94 on Wednesday after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 15 million shares at $3/share for gross proceeds of approximately $45 million.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) shares fell 23.3% to close at $10.35 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro shares jumped 170% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 21.5% to close at $4.34 after the company priced public offering of 4.706 million shares of Class A common stock at $4.25 per share.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 16.9% to close at $23.97. China is planning a tough crackdown on the country's $120 billion private tutoring industry, Reuters reported.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) dropped 15.2% to settle at $2.23.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) dropped 14% to close at $8.29. Fusion Pharmaceuticals recently announced the presentation of preliminary Phase 1 data from the single-dose portion of the study at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Virtual Annual Meeting.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 12.6% to close at $3.94, continuing down from Tuesday. The stock initially gained on Tuesday after the company announced it secured $315 million in financing, but sold off.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) fell 12.5% to close at $13.71. China is planning a tough crackdown on the country's $120 billion private tutoring industry, Reuters reported.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) shares declined 12.3% to settle at $8.37. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced $8.6 price target.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) fell 12.1% to close at $8.99. Paratek Pharmaceuticals initiated Phase 2b trial evaluating Nuzyra (omadacycline) for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Pulmonary Disease caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABc).
- Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) dropped 12.1% to settle at $13.20.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 11.9% to close at $2.45.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) dropped 11.6% to settle at $37.34 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) dipped 11.4% to settle at $8.67. Morgan Stanley, last week, downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $10.2 price target.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) fell 11.4% to settle at $2.65.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) fell 11% to settle at $35.60.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) fell 10.9% to close at $6.50.
- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) dropped 8% to settle at $82.59 after announcing May user statistics. In the month of May, daily active users were 43.0 million for Roblox. This figure was up 28% year-over-year and down 1% from the month of April..
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) dipped 7.7% to settle at $1.68. Document Security Systems shares fell 34% on Tuesday after the company announced it priced a $43.5 million public offering of common stock. The public offering equates to 29,000,000 shares of the company's common stock at a price of $1.50 per share.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) dropped 6.5% to settle at $23.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 5.6% to close at $77.08. Oracle reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
