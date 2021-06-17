Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 360,000 for the June 12 week from 376,000 in the prior week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to edge lower to 31.0 in June versus May's reading of 31.5.
- The index of leading economic indicators for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect LEI increasing 1.3% in May compared to April's better-than-expected 1.6%.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets