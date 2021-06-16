 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Arrival Stock Jumped 10% Today
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 16, 2021 11:42pm   Comments
Share:
Why Arrival Stock Jumped 10% Today

Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) shares spiked over 10% in regular trading on Wednesday.

What Happened: Arrival, an electric vehicle maker with microfactories as a strategy, has come under the radar of r/WallStreetBets — a Reddit forum best known for short squeezes in stocks like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) this year.

Arrival provided an update regarding its partnership with United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) on Twitter on Wednesday.

Arrival shares closed 10.35% higher at $21.96 in the regular session on Wednesday and fell 3.46% in the after-hours session to $21.20.

Why It Matters: WallStreetBets poster Trancify noted a discrepancy between the number of shares of Arrival available for shorting and the actual number shorted on Wednesday.

At press time, Arrival attracted 175 mentions on WallStreetBets. The most discussed names were Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) and AMC with 985 mentions and 750 mentions respectively, according to Quiver Quantitative data.

In April, Cowen called Arrival’s approach to electric vehicle production “constructive.” 

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Arrival

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARVL)

36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Is Arrival Becoming A Short Squeeze Target? WallStreetBets Post Sends Shares Soaring
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2021
Analyzing Arrival's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Arrival's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Reddit Short SqueezeNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com