 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Clean Energy Fuels, AMC, BlackBerry See High WallStreetBets Interest Even As Shares Drop

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 10:47pm   Comments
Share:
Clean Energy Fuels, AMC, BlackBerry See High WallStreetBets Interest Even As Shares Drop

Canada-based tech giant BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has joined Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum even as these stocks dropped lower in Wednesday’s trading session.

What Happened: Clean Energy Fuels and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment remain the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,003 mentions and 767 mentions respectively, during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

BlackBerry rose to third place with 636 mentions while SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY), an exchange-traded fund, took the fourth spot, after having attracted 591 mentions.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), sports betting company DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), Brazil-based bank Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB), medicare insurance technology company Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In BlackBerry Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Why It Matters: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is seeing renewed interest after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated a rate hike in 2023.

Itau Unibanco is a new stock seeing higher interest on the forum. A report by Reuters said that Brazil’s biggest exporters are demanding 19 billion reais ($3.77 billion) from several foreign and domestic banks, including Itau Unibanco, in a lawsuit that accuses them of foreign currency manipulation.

Price Action: Clean Energy Fuels shares closed almost 3.7% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $10.70 and further declined more than 0.9% in the after-hours session to $10.60.

AMC Entertainment shares closed 6.5% lower in the regular trading session at $55.18, but edged up less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $55.19.

BlackBerry shares closed 7.9% lower in the regular trading session at $12.88 and further declined almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $12.86.

Read Next: Critical Level Update For The SPY

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLNE + BB)

Top 3 Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now for Your 2021 Summer Watchlist
Why BlackBerry Shares Are Getting Hammered Today
Understanding BlackBerry's Unusual Options Activity
Is Arrival Becoming A Short Squeeze Target? WallStreetBets Post Sends Shares Soaring
DraftKings Joins Most-Talked-About Stocks On WallStreetBets Amid Short-Seller Allegations; Clean Energy Fuels, AMC Remain Top Trends
8 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Meme Stocks Reddit Short Squeeze stonks wallstreetbetsNews Small Cap Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com