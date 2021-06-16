Clean Energy Fuels, AMC, BlackBerry See High WallStreetBets Interest Even As Shares Drop

Canada-based tech giant BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has joined Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum even as these stocks dropped lower in Wednesday’s trading session.

What Happened: Clean Energy Fuels and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment remain the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,003 mentions and 767 mentions respectively, during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

BlackBerry rose to third place with 636 mentions while SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY), an exchange-traded fund, took the fourth spot, after having attracted 591 mentions.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), sports betting company DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), Brazil-based bank Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB), medicare insurance technology company Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

Why It Matters: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is seeing renewed interest after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated a rate hike in 2023.

Itau Unibanco is a new stock seeing higher interest on the forum. A report by Reuters said that Brazil’s biggest exporters are demanding 19 billion reais ($3.77 billion) from several foreign and domestic banks, including Itau Unibanco, in a lawsuit that accuses them of foreign currency manipulation.

Price Action: Clean Energy Fuels shares closed almost 3.7% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $10.70 and further declined more than 0.9% in the after-hours session to $10.60.

AMC Entertainment shares closed 6.5% lower in the regular trading session at $55.18, but edged up less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $55.19.

BlackBerry shares closed 7.9% lower in the regular trading session at $12.88 and further declined almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $12.86.

