Cathie Wood Adds $11M In Roblox On The Dip

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 12:08am   Comments
Cathie Wood Adds $11M In Roblox On The Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 134,250 shares, estimated to be worth about $11.09 million, in Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) on the dip.

Shares of the company closed 8.03% lower at $82.59 on Wednesday after the company reported a decline in users and their spending on the online entertainment platform.

The company announced Tuesday after-hours that daily active users were 43 million in May, up 28% from the same month last year and down 1% from 43.3 million in April.

See Also: Why Roblox Shares Are Trading Lower Today

The New York-based investment firm bought the shares of the company via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW). No other ETF holds the shares of the company.

ARKW holds a total of 617,418 shares, worth about $55.44 million in the San Mateo, California-based company.

Roblox’s online entertainment platform offers a wide range of games for kids, teens and adults. The popular platform allows users to interact with each other.

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up $42M In DraftKings As Shares Drop On Short-Seller Report

Some of the other key sells on Wednesday included Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) and buys include Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ: BLDE). 

Photo: Courtesy of Roblox

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

