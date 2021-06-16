 Skip to main content

CVS Health Leaked Around 1B Search Records By Mistake, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Queries: Forbes

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
  • In March, an unsecured database belonging to CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) containing more than 1 billion data points was mistakenly posted online.
  • The database contained searches conducted on its websites for medications and COVID-19 vaccines, Forbes reported.
  • The leak was first discovered by security researcher Jeremiah Fowler who was working with Website Planet.
  • Fowler told Forbes that it's possible those searches can be traced to individuals since some searches included email addresses, possibly because users mistakenly thought the search bar was a login field.
  • A CVS spokesperson says the company swiftly took down the database, which it says was inadvertently disclosed.
  • Price Action: CVS shares are up 0.29% at $85.15 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

