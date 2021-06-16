The 'Gorilla Glue Girl' Launches Haircare Line

It appears that Tessica Brown, who achieved notoriety earlier this year as the "Gorilla Glue Girl" for using the industrial-strength adhesive in her hair, has received an extension on her 15 minutes of fame with her announcement of (what else?) a new haircare line.

Follicle Follies: The Louisiana-based Brown, who owns a daycare center, came crashing on the public radar in February when she made a sticky error when she substituted her usual Got2b Glued spray with Gorilla Glue spray adhesive. After 15 different attempts to shampoo the Gorilla Glue from her scalp, Brown revealed her hairy predicament in a TikTok video that quickly went viral.

“My hair, it don't move,” she lamented. “You hear what I'm telling you? It don’t move.”

Gorilla Glue reached out to Brown via social media and suggested either “soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area” – the company also dropped a reminder that its product is not designed for haircare.

Dr. Michael Obeng, a Los Angeles plastic surgeon, came to the rescue by performing a four-hour surgery for free. His normal fee for a similar procedure could run up to $12,500.

When Life Hands You Lemons: Brown, according to TMZ, has learned her lesson from this experience and is now ready to profit from it.

Brown has turned entrepreneur, launching the “Forever Hair” line for consumers dealing with hair loss and damage. TMZ reported that Brown consulted with haircare professionals on the product line – a hair spray, a sleek edge control and hair growth drops – and will sell the items via her tbforeverhair.com e-commerce site.

(Photo of Tessica Brown via her Instagram page.)