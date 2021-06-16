 Skip to main content

Monaker Set To Join Russell Microcap Index

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 4:03pm   Comments
  • Digital solution provider Monaker Group Inc (NASDAQ: MKGI) is set to join the Russell Microcap Index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
  • The inclusion will be effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by Russell on June 4, 2021.
  • “We believe our addition as a benchmark company validates the strength of our business and our leadership position as we take our final step, subject to formal NASDAQ approval, to transition to NextPlay Technologies, with the planned closing of our much-anticipated acquisition of HotPlay Enterprise Limited,” said Bill Kerby, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: MKGI shares closed higher by 0.85% at $2.36 on Wednesday.

