NFL Taps An Official Spirits Sponsor For The First Time Ever

The National Football League has named Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) as its first "Official Spirits Sponsor."

What Happened: The new multiyear sponsorship deal covers broadcast, digital, and social content from NFL Kickoff through the Super Bowl, as well as on-site activation and engagement with adult fans.

This collaboration will also cover NFL-backed Responsible Drinking programs, integration into marquee events including NFL Honors and, beginning in the 2022 season, a presence in the London-based NFL International Series games.

As part of this new sponsorship, Diageo’s Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum will be a presenting sponsor of the NFL's Fan of the Year contest, in which each of the league’s 32 clubs will select a fan age 21 and older to be that particular club's Fan of the Year. The fan will receive what the NFL described as “a once in a lifetime Super Bowl experience, with the ultimate winner revealed during NFL Honors at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.”

See Also: Benzinga Gaming Live: E3 2021 Full Event Recap

Why It Happened: Diageo is no stranger to the NFL. The company has 12 NFL team and stadium deals, and its Crown Royal line made marketing history in 2017 as the first spirits brand to advertise during a televised NFL game.

The financial terms of the new partnership were not disclosed.

"NFL games have the powerful ability to bring people together, and that very much ties into what our brands at Diageo are all about: bringing people together to celebrate life," said Ed Pilkington, chief marketing and innovation officer at Diageo North America. "This is a perfect match. We are energized about bringing new and exciting programs and experiences to the NFL's passionate adult fan base, while continuing to use our platform to champion social responsibility in every way."

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE: BUD) is the league's official beer sponsor.