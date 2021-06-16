 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Dollar General's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q1, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) earned $908.85 million, a 4.2% increase from the preceding quarter. Dollar General's sales decreased to $8.40 billion, a 0.17% change since Q4. In Q4, Dollar General earned $872.22 million, whereas sales reached $8.41 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Dollar General's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Dollar General posted an ROCE of 0.15%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Dollar General's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Dollar General reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.82/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.19/share.

 

Related Articles (DG)

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Amazon, Dollar General, EQT, Planet Fitness And More
Where Dollar General Stands With Analysts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Return on Capital Employed Overview: Dollar General
Dollar General: Q1 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com