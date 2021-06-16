 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why GM's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Share:

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will increase its EV and AV investments from 2020 through 2025 to $35 billion, representing a 75% increase from its initial commitment announced prior to the pandemic.

The company also announced it expects the first-half adjusted EBIT to be between $8.5 billion and $9.5 billion.

GM designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

GM's stock was trading about 3.5% higher at $63 at the time of publication The stock has a 52-week high of $64.30 and a 52-week low of $23.33.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; All Eyes On Fed Decision
5 Stocks To Watch For June 16, 2021
GM Raises 5-Year EV Investment Target To $35B, Following In Ford's Footsteps
Why Lordstown Motors Shares Are Trading Higher Today
When Will Musk Move On From Tesla? And Who Will Replace Him?
FedEx Rolls Out Nuro Autonomous Delivery Vehicle In Houston
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com