Why GM's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will increase its EV and AV investments from 2020 through 2025 to $35 billion, representing a 75% increase from its initial commitment announced prior to the pandemic.

The company also announced it expects the first-half adjusted EBIT to be between $8.5 billion and $9.5 billion.

GM designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

GM's stock was trading about 3.5% higher at $63 at the time of publication The stock has a 52-week high of $64.30 and a 52-week low of $23.33.