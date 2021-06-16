 Skip to main content

Genasys Bags Third US Army LRAD® 450XL Order In FY21
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 12:07pm
  • Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSSannounced a follow-on $9.7 million order from the U.S. Army.
  • It marked the third LRAD® 450XL order in FY21 under the Army's Acoustic Hailing Device (AHD) program of record.
  • The LRAD 450XL offered critical long-range communication and scalable escalation of force abilities that raised the decision time and distance for military personnel to differentiate between security threats and non-combatants, CEO Richard S. Danforth said.
  • The Army ordered a $9 million 360XT Mobile Mass Notification Systems (MMNS) order earlier in June.
  • The Army ordered $5.1 million LRAD® 450XL in Dec. 2020.
  • Price action: GNSS shares traded higher by 4.3% at $5.70 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

