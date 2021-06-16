Vodafone, Amazon Collaborate For UK Edge Computing Rollout
- Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) has collaborated with Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch edge computing services for its U.K. business customers, Reuters reported.
- Edge computing uses augmented reality and machine learning to analyze bulk data before moving it to remote servers in the cloud. To work, it needs fast data transfers via 5G.
- The launch follows Vodafone's trials with companies in multiple areas, including sports technology, autonomous transport, biometric security, remote virtual reality, and factory automation.
- The latency time required under optimum conditions for data to travel between two points could be as low as ten milliseconds, compared with an average of 75 milliseconds for 4G, Vodafone stated.
- Vodafone will initially offer low-latency edge computing services to London, the surrounding area, towns, and cities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Bristol, and Cardiff.
- Customers in Scotland and the northern regions of England will get the service in 2022. AWS has edge services in Tokyo, Daejeon, South Korea, and ten cities across the U.S.
- Price action: VOD shares traded lower by 0.64% at $18.70, and AMZN shares traded higher by 0.73% at 3,407.83 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.