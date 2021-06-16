 Skip to main content

Applied Materials Introduces Chip Wiring Enabling Scaling To 3nm And Beyond
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 10:40am   Comments
  • Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMATshowcased a new way to engineer the wiring of advanced logic chips that enables scaling to the 3nm node and beyond.
  • Applied Materials developed a new materials engineering solution called the Endura Copper Barrier Seed IMS by combining seven different process technologies in one system under a high vacuum.
  • It eliminated the high-resistivity barrier via the interface.
  • The solution included copper reflow technology that enabled void-free gap fill in narrow features.
  • It helped to reduce electrical resistance at the via contact interface by up to 50%.
  • It improved chip performance and power consumption and enabled logic scaling to continue to 3nm and beyond.
  • Price action: AMAT shares traded higher by 0.25% at $138.99 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

