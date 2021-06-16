Applied Materials Introduces Chip Wiring Enabling Scaling To 3nm And Beyond
- Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) showcased a new way to engineer the wiring of advanced logic chips that enables scaling to the 3nm node and beyond.
- Applied Materials developed a new materials engineering solution called the Endura Copper Barrier Seed IMS by combining seven different process technologies in one system under a high vacuum.
- It eliminated the high-resistivity barrier via the interface.
- The solution included copper reflow technology that enabled void-free gap fill in narrow features.
- It helped to reduce electrical resistance at the via contact interface by up to 50%.
- It improved chip performance and power consumption and enabled logic scaling to continue to 3nm and beyond.
- Price action: AMAT shares traded higher by 0.25% at $138.99 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
