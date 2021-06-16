Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Drops After Follow-On Equity Offering Of $45M Issued At 26% Discount
- Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IKT) has priced an underwritten public offering of 15 million shares at $3/share for gross proceeds of approximately $45 million.
- The offer price represents a 26% discount on the last close price of $4.03 on Tuesday.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 2.25 million additional shares.
- The offering will close by June 18.
- The company will use the proceeds to fund the Phase 2 efficacy trial and Phase 1b extension study for IkT-148009 in Parkinson's, production of IkT-148009 for Phase 1b and Phase 2 studies.
- ThinkEquity, a Fordham Financial Management division, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC is acting as the co-manager for the offering.
- In February, the first patients were dosed in a Phase 1 trial of IkT-148009.
- In December 2020, the company raised $18 million after closing its IPO.
- Price Action: IKT shares are down 24.9% at $3.03 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
