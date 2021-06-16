 Skip to main content

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Drops After Follow-On Equity Offering Of $45M Issued At 26% Discount

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 6:57am   Comments
  • Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IKThas priced an underwritten public offering of 15 million shares at $3/share for gross proceeds of approximately $45 million.
  • The offer price represents a 26% discount on the last close price of $4.03 on Tuesday.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 2.25 million additional shares.
  • The offering will close by June 18.
  • The company will use the proceeds to fund the Phase 2 efficacy trial and Phase 1b extension study for IkT-148009 in Parkinson's, production of IkT-148009 for Phase 1b and Phase 2 studies.
  • ThinkEquity, a Fordham Financial Management division, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC is acting as the co-manager for the offering.
  • In February, the first patients were dosed in a Phase 1 trial of IkT-148009.
  • In December 2020, the company raised $18 million after closing its IPO.
  • Price Action: IKT shares are down 24.9% at $3.03 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

