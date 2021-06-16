WalkMe Prices IPO At $31/Share; Trading Begins Today
- Digital adoption solutions provider WalkMe Ltd (NASDAQ: WKME) priced 9.25 million shares at $31 per share in its initial public offering.
- The estimated gross proceeds are $286.75 million.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1,387,500.
- The shares are estimated to begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "WKME."
