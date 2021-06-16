 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WalkMe Prices IPO At $31/Share; Trading Begins Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:
WalkMe Prices IPO At $31/Share; Trading Begins Today
  • Digital adoption solutions provider WalkMe Ltd (NASDAQ: WKME) priced 9.25 million shares at $31 per share in its initial public offering.
  • The estimated gross proceeds are $286.75 million.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1,387,500.
  • The shares are estimated to begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "WKME."

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WKME)

IPO Preview: WalkMe, Atai Life Sciences Highlight Week Of Many Offerings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com