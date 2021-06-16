44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) shares jumped 170% to close at $13.50 on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares climbed 104.4% to settle at $6.97 on Tuesday after the company inked an agreement with All-Niter for the fulfillment, staging, and shipment of the first 10,000 digital tablets to countrywide Uber Technologies.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) climbed 41.6% to close at $5.07. Torchlight declared a Special Dividend of Series A Preferred Stock.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares gained 37.8% to close at $4.16 after the company announced positive safety results from Cohort 1 (n=6) of OASIS Phase 1/2a trial of CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFAB) jumped 37.3% to close at $4.49 after the company announced the extension of its Forbearance Agreement with its Lenders through February 28, 2022.
- HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HMG) shares climbed 25.2% to close at $14.95 on Tuesday.
- Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) rose 21.8% to close at $8.89. Raymond James upgraded Finance of America from Outperform to Strong Buy and announced a $13.5 price target.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) gained 19% to close at $3.20.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) jumped 18.1% to settle at $9.64 after the company announced the presentation of preliminary Phase 1 data from the single-dose portion of the study at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Virtual Annual Meeting.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) gained 17.5% to close at $3.23 on above-average volume. Traders circulated a Seeking Alpha report titled "Citius: Halt For Superiority On The Horizon" with a $10 price target.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) gained 16.8% to close at $11.05.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) jumped 15.1% to close at $5.73.
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) gained 14.9% to settle at $27.00.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) jumped 13.8% to close at $7.38.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) gained 12.6% to close at $49.00.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares climbed 11.3% to close at $2.37 after it was disclosed the CEO and COO bought shares of the company.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) gained 8.3% to close at $18.35. Blucora said it expects tax software segment to exceed Q2 And FT2021 expectations.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) rose 7.4% to close at $32.53. Stephens & Co. upgraded Titan Machinery from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $40 price target.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) rose 7% to close at $2.13 after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) gained 5.3% to settle at $10.07 after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $23 price target.
Losers
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares dipped 34.1% to close at $1.82 on Tuesday after the company announced it priced a $43.5 million public offering of common stock. The public offering equates to 29,000,000 shares of the company's common stock at a price of $1.50 per share.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 28.5% to close at $9.20 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 5,294,118 shares at $8.50 per share.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 20.9% to close at $1.06 after jumping 40% on Monday.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) fell 19.3% to close at $58.80. Looking to make a comeback after a big Phase 3 flop, Sage Therapeutics revealed data from another Phase 3 evaluating zuranolone in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Though the trial achieved the primary endpoint of statistically significant improvements in depressive symptoms compared with placebo at Day 15, some results have made investors react, thus sending SAGE shares down early Tuesday.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 18.1% to close at $2.77. Washington Prime Group recently announced it is commencing voluntary Chapter 11 financial restructuring.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) fell 17.9% to close at $2.89.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) fell 17.4% to close at $17.34. Anavex Life Sciences recently highlighted ANAVEX 2-73 and ANAVEX3-71 for Alzheimer's were featured in the journal of Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) dropped 17% to settle at $4.0350.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 16.3% to close at $23.90.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) shares fell 15.7% to close at $10.54 after jumping over 50% on Monday.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) fell 15.5% to settle at $7.66.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 15.2% to close at $3.34 after climbing over 26% on Monday.
- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (NASDAQ: DCRC) dropped 13.6% to close at $10.45. Solid Power announced a SPAC merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III. The deal values the company at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.2 billion.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 13% to settle at $4.00.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) dropped 12.9% to close at $4.51 after the company announced it entered into definitive agreements with NIO Capital and Joy Capital pursuant to which both investors will invest up to $315 million in the company.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) declined 12.9% to close at $1.83.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dipped 12.5% to close at $18.33.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) fell 11.6% to close at $2.36. VBL Therapeutics said it was notified by the FDA that clearance for new VB-111 batches is pending completion of a technical review.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) dipped 11.5% to settle at $40.01 after the company reported proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) fell 11.2% to close at $38.71.
- Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) dropped 11% to close at $31.58. Stem and CleanCapital announced MOU for financing partnership to fund mid-market energy storage projects.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) fell 9.5% to close at $5.07 after climbing 45% on Monday.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) fell 7.9% to close at $22.61 after the company reported an offering of common stock by selling shareholders.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 7.3% to close at $2.80. Avenue Therapeutics shares fell 28% on Monday after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV tramadol.
