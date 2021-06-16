Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on housing starts and permits for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A 1.630 million annual rate is projected for May housing starts compared to April's 1.569 million rate, while permits are expected at 1.738 million from 1.760 million.
- Data on import and export prices for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect import prices increasing a monthly 0.7% in May with export prices also projected to rise 0.7%.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
