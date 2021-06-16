 Skip to main content

Rick Santelli Blows Up At CNBC Co-Hosts Jim Cramer, Scott Wapner In Signature Style

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 2:12am   Comments
Rick Santelli Blows Up At CNBC Co-Hosts Jim Cramer, Scott Wapner In Signature Style

One of CNBC editor Rick Santelli's signature rants on Tuesday has sparked quite a conversation on social media.

What Happened: Santelli went on what some on social media described as yet another one of his epic rants while discussing the U.S. Federal Reserve policy with CNBC hosts Scott Wapner and Jim Cramer.

Wapner, the host of CNBC’s Halftime Report, questioned Santelli about his comments on hyperinflation. “I never said the word hyperinflation, don’t put words in my mouth,” Santelli responded aggressively.

Cramer As Ceacemaker: "Mad Money" host Cramer tried to calm things down by saying he would play peacemaker, but Santelli said, “I make my own peace. I don’t need any help.”

Santelli then locked horns with Cramer, saying he should have stuck with his “They know nothing” line about the Fed.

See Also: Rick Santelli Blows Up At Andrew Ross Sorkin Over What Places Are Safer From COVID-19

Twitter Users Take Sides: A video of Santelli’s rant was shared on Twitter by multiple users and had the site’s users picking sides.

Some of the users supported Santelli, with one user declaring him to be “a national treasure.”

However, not everyone was impressed with Santelli’s rant.

Photo: Screenshot of CNBC Show

