Rick Santelli Blows Up At CNBC Co-Hosts Jim Cramer, Scott Wapner In Signature Style

One of CNBC editor Rick Santelli's signature rants on Tuesday has sparked quite a conversation on social media.

What Happened: Santelli went on what some on social media described as yet another one of his epic rants while discussing the U.S. Federal Reserve policy with CNBC hosts Scott Wapner and Jim Cramer.

Wapner, the host of CNBC’s Halftime Report, questioned Santelli about his comments on hyperinflation. “I never said the word hyperinflation, don’t put words in my mouth,” Santelli responded aggressively.

Cramer As Ceacemaker: "Mad Money" host Cramer tried to calm things down by saying he would play peacemaker, but Santelli said, “I make my own peace. I don’t need any help.”

Santelli then locked horns with Cramer, saying he should have stuck with his “They know nothing” line about the Fed.

Twitter Users Take Sides: A video of Santelli’s rant was shared on Twitter by multiple users and had the site’s users picking sides.

Some of the users supported Santelli, with one user declaring him to be “a national treasure.”

Rick Santelli is a national treasure. — Marty Bent (@MartyBent) June 15, 2021

How many of Rick Santelli are there on Air ?! Love Santelli ! No BS ! Kudos to him. Fed’s way of printing money will eventually HURT AMERICA �, fellas ! @CNBCWEX @business https://t.co/RMnNQQFsS7 — Happy Investor (@DavidNYC1993) June 16, 2021

However, not everyone was impressed with Santelli’s rant.

@CNBC Rick Santelli needs to go. There’s not enough value presented to offset his disrespectful, immature and totally unprofessional rants and fights. His style is abrasive. Cramer may rub a few the same way, but he has lots of heart and plenty of value. Recognize the difference. — Jaime Richards (@KaylasCandles) June 15, 2021

Rick Santelli just screaming like an idiot again. — Tony Stumpo (@GVStumpo) June 15, 2021

Photo: Screenshot of CNBC Show