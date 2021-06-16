Apple Faces Criticism Over Allegations Of Censoring LGBTQ+ Apps Around The Globe

Fight For The Future and China-based GreatFire have released findings that reveal Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been hand-in-glove with governments around the world when it comes to censoring LGBTQ+ apps.

What Happened: Fight For Future and GreatFire — both non-profit organizations — documented the alleged censorship and found 1,377 cases of app access restrictions in 152 App Stores around the world.

Saudi Arabia's App Store was the most restricted when it came to LGBTQ+ apps with 28 apps unavailable followed by mainland China at 27.

The report by the organizations found that six out of the 10 App Stores with censored LGBTQ+ content are in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Of the 20 LGBTQ+ apps available on the U.S. App Store, 13 are unavailable in one or more countries; the top three are Grindr, Taimi, and OkCupid — owned by Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH).

“Apple is plastering rainbow flags across their marketing operation in the U.S., but in the meantime they are actively helping governments around the world isolate, silence, and oppress LGBTQ+ people,” said Evan Greer, director of Fight for the Future.

Why It Matters: Apple’s move came in for criticism by FightForFuture in wake of Governmental requests to banish apps.

The NGO pointed out that the 2008 decision to limit iPhone users to running software approved and distributed through AppStore makes it nearly impossible for users to install an app through other mechanisms.

See Also: Apple Killed TV+ Show On Gawker After Tim Cook Voiced Disapproval: NYT

The organization said this could be resolved by adopting an “open web” approach like the one taken by Android, the mobile operating system distributed by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple is one of the most high-profile corporate leaders who have opened up about their sexual identity.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed nearly 0.6% lower at $129.64 in the regular session.

Read Next: Apple's Business Model Is To Sell 'Overpriced, Obsolete' Hardware, iPhone Users Are 'Digital Slaves,' Says Telegram Founder