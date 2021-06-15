DraftKings Joins Most-Talked-About Stocks On WallStreetBets Amid Short-Seller Allegations; Clean Energy Fuels, AMC Remain Top Trends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) continue to see the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) saw a drop in mentions as the stock fell in Tuesday’s trading session.

What Happened: Clean Energy Fuels remains the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,580 mentions followed by movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment with 1,254 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

E-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) rose to third place with 946 mentions while pet care retailer Petco Health slipped to the fourth spot, having attracted only 804 mentions.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include sports betting company DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), medicare insurance technology company Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV), Canada-based tech giant BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF).

Gaming hardware maker Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) and electric vehicle maker Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) also feature among the ten most-discussed stocks on the forum.

Why It Matters: The data shows that DraftKings and Canoo are among the stock seeing relatively higher interest on the forum. Earlier in the day, Hindenburg Research issued a short report on DraftKings, accusing the company of hiding “black market operations.”

Price Action: Clean Energy Fuels shares closed 0.5% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $11.11, but rose almost 1% in the after-hours session to $11.22.

AMC Entertainment shares closed 3.6% higher in the regular trading session at $59.04, but declined more than 2% in the after-hours session to $57.85.

Petco Health shares closed 9.4% lower in the regular trading session at $25.41 and further declined 0.6% in the after-hours session to $27.80.

