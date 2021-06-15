Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Rejects 'Huge, Huge Amount Of Money' From Facebook For Song Licensing

Don't expect Roger Waters to be smashing the Like button for Mark Zuckerberg anytime soon — the Pink Floyd co-founder angrily turned down a more-than-generous offer from Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) to license one of the band’s classic tunes in its advertising.

Careful With That Axe, Eugene: According to a Rolling Stone report, Waters surprised a press gathering during a recent event supporting jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange event by revealing Facebook sought to use the 1979 song “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” in an advertisement campaign for Instagram.

“It arrived this morning, with an offer for a huge, huge amount of money,” Waters said. “And the answer is, ‘F**k You. No f**in’ way.'”

Waters noted that Facebook sought the song because it felt its core sentiment “is still so prevalent and so necessary today.” Waters, however, was not impressed with the social media company’s flattery.

“I only mention that because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything,” he stated. “I will not be a party to this bulls**t, Zuckerberg.”

Waters also recalled Facebook’s origins in the FaceMash website that Zuckerberg created while at Harvard that judged women by their looks, adding that Zuckerberg was a “little prick” who became “one of the most powerful idiots in the world.”

Shine On You Crazy Diamond: While on the subject of social media, Waters also vented his frustration at former Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour for allegedly blocking his access to the group’s social media accounts.

Last week, Waters posted a lengthy message on his website criticizing Gilmour for holding up the release of long-awaited “Animals” box set over a dispute on liner notes. He also accused Gilmour and his wife Polly Samson of trying to rewrite Pink Floyd history.

“This is a small part of an ongoing campaign by the Gilmour and Samson camp to claim more credit for Dave on the work he did in Pink Floyd, 1967-1985, than is his due,” Waters wrote. “Yes he was, and is, a jolly good guitarist and singer. But, he has for the last 35 years told a lot of whopping porky pies about who did what in Pink Floyd when I was still in charge. There’s a lot of ‘we did this’ and ‘we did that,’ and ‘I did this’ and ‘I did that.'”

