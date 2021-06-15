Plastics Express Bringing Jobs, Port Business To Houston Area

A California-based plastics resin logistics company is bringing 50 jobs to the new $75 million Cedar Port Logistics Center near Port Houston.

Plastic Express Inc. will occupy 100% of the first of three buildings planned at the logistics center. The first phase is scheduled to be completed by December. The Cedar Port Logistics Center, which will be located in Baytown, Texas, is being developed by Capital Development Partners.

"Cedar Port Logistics Center Phase I will allow our customers immediate access to the Port of Houston and two Tier 1 railroads on one site," John Knox Porter, CEO of Capital Development Partners, said in a statement. "The strategic location, rail service efficiencies and the supporting infrastructure provide customers with a significant competitive advantage."

Plastic Express will occupy 800,405 square feet and aim to capitalize on the logistics center's proximity to the Houston Ship Channel and the Houston-area energy industry. Plastic Express already operates a bulk transload facility in Baytown.

Plastic Express, founded in 1970, supplies plastic resin materials across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The company operates 20 bulk terminals and five packaging/warehouse facilities across the U.S. The company operates 186 trucks and employs 184 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Cedar Port Logistics Center is located 12 miles from Port Houston and is served by the expanded Highway 99, a freeway directly linked to the port. The facility will also offer dual rail service via the TGS short rail service to BNSF and Union Pacific railroad connections to serve import and export customers at Port Houston.

Cedar Port Logistics Center will total 1.6 million square feet of industrial warehouse space once it is completed. Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Exel, Home Depot (NYSE: HD), JSW Steel, Tapco Enpro, Century Asphalt, and General Electric (NYSE: GE) have facilities in the industrial park, according to TGS Cedar Port.

Image by Jarosław Bialik from Pixabay