FOX News Media Introduces FOX News Podcasts+ On Apple Podcasts
- Fox Corp's (NASDAQ: FOX) FOX News Audio, FOX News Media's radio and podcast division launched subscription-based content channel, FOX News Podcasts+ in partnership with Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Podcasts Subscriptions.
- This new platform will offer exclusive content and commercial-free episodes of the FOX News Podcasts portfolio, commercial-free podcast versions of FOX News Sunday, and FOX News Radio's (FNR) The Brian Kilmeade FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla, and The Guy Benson Show.
- Subscribers will have access to exclusive content, including seasonal FOX News Investigates specials, bonus shows from major political events, and special long-form podcasts encompassing faith, history, documentaries, and true crime at $2.99 per month ($29.99 per year).
- FOX News Podcasts+ will also provide subscribers with commercial-free access to the platform's nearly 40 original podcasts hosted by network stars, along with additional episodes and interviews from FOX News Audio's entire content portfolio.
- Price action: FOX shares traded lower by 0.06% at $35.94 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.