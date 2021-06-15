 Skip to main content

FOX News Media Introduces FOX News Podcasts+ On Apple Podcasts
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 2:17pm   Comments
  • Fox Corp's (NASDAQ: FOX) FOX News Audio, FOX News Media's radio and podcast division launched subscription-based content channel, FOX News Podcasts+ in partnership with Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Podcasts Subscriptions. 
  • This new platform will offer exclusive content and commercial-free episodes of the FOX News Podcasts portfolio, commercial-free podcast versions of FOX News Sunday, and FOX News Radio's (FNR) The Brian Kilmeade FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla, and The Guy Benson Show.
  • Subscribers will have access to exclusive content, including seasonal FOX News Investigates specials, bonus shows from major political events, and special long-form podcasts encompassing faith, history, documentaries, and true crime at $2.99 per month ($29.99 per year).
  • FOX News Podcasts+ will also provide subscribers with commercial-free access to the platform's nearly 40 original podcasts hosted by network stars, along with additional episodes and interviews from FOX News Audio's entire content portfolio.
  • Price action: FOX shares traded lower by 0.06% at $35.94 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

