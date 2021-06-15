 Skip to main content

Luminar Rolls Out Blade Autonomous Technology For Cars, Trucks, Robo-taxis
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
  • Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) has introduced Blade for the future of design and integration of autonomous technology across robotaxis, trucking, and consumer cars at its inaugural Studio Day in New York City.
  • Luminar also showcased the first consumer vehicle fully integrated with Luminar's Iris lidar, which is on track for series production with Luminar's OEM partners, starting in late 2022.
  • Luminar is kicking off a global customer roadshow this week to reveal Iris's performance, abilities, and design integration.
  • Luminar is transitioning from lidar to automotive autonomy and safety.
  • Luminar aims to build the technology foundation for autonomous vehicles starting with consumer vehicles and moving across verticals, including trucks and robotaxis, CEO Austin Russell said.
  • Price action: LAZR shares traded lower by 1.08% at $23.71 on the last check Tuesday.

