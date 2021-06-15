Lyft To Introduce EV Rental Pilot Program In San Mateo County By 2021 Fall: Reuters
- Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) will launch an electric vehicle (EV) rental pilot program by 2021 fall for ride-hail drivers in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, in collaboration with a local utility Reuters reports.
- It initially aims to offer 100 EVs for the Lyft platform.
- San Mateo County's official energy provider Peninsula Clean Energy aims to provide 100% renewable energy by 2025. It will provide $500,000 incentives to ride-hail drivers to ensure renting parity between EV and a gas-powered car.
- Lyft is yet to fix the rental prices and models. Its Flexdrive unit will operate the program.
- Lyft already offers EV rentals in Seattle, Atlanta, and Denver, where drivers can rent Kia Niro and Chevy Bolt EVs.
- Lyft and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) have pledged to convert their U.S. fleets entirely to EVs by 2030.
- Last month, California regulators adopted rules to mandate ride-hailing platforms to convert to EV within the next few years.
- Price action: LYFT shares traded lower by 0.82% at $57.93 on the last check Tuesday.
