34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HMG) shares surged 133% to $27.80.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares jumped 82.1% to $6.21 after the company inked an agreement with All-Niter for the fulfillment, staging, and shipment of the first 10,000 digital tablets to countrywide Uber Technologies.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares jumped 46% to $4.41 after the company announced positive safety results from Cohort 1 (n=6) of OASIS Phase 1/2a trial of CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) gained 38% to $4.9403. Torchlight declared a Special Dividend of Series A Preferred Stock.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) surged 23.5% to $10.15, possibly in anticipation of the Company's Wednesday earnings report.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) rose 17.1% to $2.33 after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFAB) rose 16.2% to $3.80 after the company announced the extension of its Forbearance Agreement with its Lenders through February 28, 2022.
- Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) gained 13.2% to $8.26. Raymond James upgraded Finance of America from Outperform to Strong Buy and announced a $13.5 price target.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) rose 12.8% to $9.20 after the company announced the presentation of preliminary Phase 1 data from the single-dose portion of the study at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Virtual Annual Meeting.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) gained 10.6% to $33.50. Stephens & Co. upgraded Titan Machinery from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $40 price target.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) jumped 10.4% to $6.77 after the company announced it selected Jubilant HollisterStier as its manufacturing partner for COVAXIN.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) gained 8.9% to $18.46. Blucora said it expects tax software segment to exceed Q2 And FT2021 expectations.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) jumped 8.1% to $10.34 after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $23 price target.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares rose 6.6% to $2.27 after it was disclosed the CEO and COO bought shares of the company.
- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) rose 6.3% to $2.6797 after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $8 price target.
Losers
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares tumbled 41% to $1.63 after the company announced it priced a $43.5 million public offering of common stock. The public offering equates to 29,000,000 shares of the company's common stock at a price of $1.50 per share.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 26.6% to $9.44 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 5,294,118 shares at $8.50 per share.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 19.4% to $1.08 after jumping 40% on Monday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dipped 18.2% to $17.13.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) fell 17% to $60.45. Looking to make a comeback after a big Phase 3 flop, Sage Therapeutics revealed data from another Phase 3 evaluating zuranolone in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Though the trial achieved the primary endpoint of statistically significant improvements in depressive symptoms compared with placebo at Day 15, some results have made investors react, thus sending SAGE shares down early Tuesday.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) dipped 16.7% to $17.51. Anavex Life Sciences recently highlighted ANAVEX 2-73 and ANAVEX3-71 for Alzheimer's were featured in the journal of Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) dropped 16.7% to $2.2250. VBL Therapeutics said it was notified by the FDA that clearance for new VB-111 batches is pending completion of a technical review.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 16.2% to $3.30 after climbing over 26% on Monday.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) dipped 16.1% to $2.8350. Washington Prime Group recently announced it is commencing voluntary Chapter 11 financial restructuring.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) dropped 16% to $4.35 after the company announced it entered into definitive agreements with NIO Capital and Joy Capital pursuant to which both investors will invest up to $315 million in the company.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) fell 13% to $7.88.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) dipped 12% to $3.10.
- Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) dropped 11.7% to $31.32. Stem and CleanCapital announced MOU for financing partnership to fund mid-market energy storage projects.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) dipped 11.1% to $40.17 after the company reported proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) fell 11% to $4.99 after climbing 45% on Monday.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 8.2% to $2.24 after reporting Q1 results.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) shares fell 8% to $11.50 after jumping over 50% on Monday.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) fell 7.8% to $22.66 after the company reported an offering of common stock by selling shareholders.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 7.3% to $2.80. Avenue Therapeutics shares fell 28% on Monday after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV tramadol.
