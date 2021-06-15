Shopify Deepens Ecommerce Collaboration With Google, Facebook: Bloomberg
- Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) will make its e-commerce checkout system available to every retailer selling via Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), expanding an existing collaboration, Bloomberg reports.
- Shoppers who connect with retailers through Instagram, YouTube, or Google Maps will pay for their purchase using Shop Pay from July for Facebook, and later in 2021, for Google.
- Shop Pay is a checkout product that stores users' information, speeding up online transactions.
- Right now, retailers have access to Shop Pay through those social media platforms. However, the retailers need to become Shopify merchants to avail themselves of it.
- Shopify started off helping retailers set up websites to shift their stores online. It has expanded to offer a suite of products, including shipping, data analytics, and small business loans, and now describes itself as a "retail operating system."
- Small companies pay a monthly fee for Shopify's core e-commerce software. Larger enterprises may spend thousands of dollars a month based on sales volume.
- Over 1 million merchants sell on Facebook and Google platforms. Each day over 1.8 billion people log on to Facebook, and a billion shopping sessions occur across Google.
- Shopify merchants account for 10% of the U.S.'s e-commerce transactions.
- Price action: SHOP shares traded higher by 0.95% at $1,319.06 on the last check Tuesday.
