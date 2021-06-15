 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shopify Deepens Ecommerce Collaboration With Google, Facebook: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 1:06pm   Comments
Share:
Shopify Deepens Ecommerce Collaboration With Google, Facebook: Bloomberg
  • Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) will make its e-commerce checkout system available to every retailer selling via Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), expanding an existing collaboration, Bloomberg reports.
  • Shoppers who connect with retailers through Instagram, YouTube, or Google Maps will pay for their purchase using Shop Pay from July for Facebook, and later in 2021, for Google.
  • Shop Pay is a checkout product that stores users' information, speeding up online transactions.
  • Right now, retailers have access to Shop Pay through those social media platforms. However, the retailers need to become Shopify merchants to avail themselves of it.
  • Shopify started off helping retailers set up websites to shift their stores online. It has expanded to offer a suite of products, including shipping, data analytics, and small business loans, and now describes itself as a "retail operating system."
  • Small companies pay a monthly fee for Shopify's core e-commerce software. Larger enterprises may spend thousands of dollars a month based on sales volume.
  • Over 1 million merchants sell on Facebook and Google platforms. Each day over 1.8 billion people log on to Facebook, and a billion shopping sessions occur across Google.
  • Shopify merchants account for 10% of the U.S.'s e-commerce transactions.
  • Price action: SHOP shares traded higher by 0.95% at $1,319.06 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + SHOP)

Apple, Google's Privacy Updates Have Massively Impacted Advertising Strategies: CNBC
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Facebook
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Facebook
At War With Apple, Facebook Likely Setting Bigger Sight On Augmented Reality Dominance With Smartwatch Launch, Says Analyst
EU Top Court Says Facebook, Other Big Tech Also Subject To EU Privacy Rulings: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com