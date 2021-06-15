 Skip to main content

Burlington Stores Insights: Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Looking at Q1, Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) earned $227.26 million, a 9.59% increase from the preceding quarter. Burlington Stores's sales decreased to $2.19 billion, a 3.93% change since Q4. In Q4, Burlington Stores earned $207.38 million, whereas sales reached $2.28 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Burlington Stores's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Burlington Stores posted an ROCE of 0.42%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Burlington Stores is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Burlington Stores, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Burlington Stores reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.59/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.83/share.

 

