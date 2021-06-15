 Skip to main content

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Movado Group

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 11:20am
Looking at Q1, Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) earned $13.26 million, a 48.79% increase from the preceding quarter. Movado Group's sales decreased to $134.80 million, a 24.41% change since Q4. Movado Group earned $25.89 million, and sales totaled $178.33 million in Q4.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Movado Group's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Movado Group posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Movado Group is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Movado Group's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Movado Group reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.43/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.08/share.

 

