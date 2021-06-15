Comcast Raises Internet Speed In Utah
- Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has raised the speeds for some of its most popular Internet speed tiers in Utah, including the Xfinity Gigabit service.
- It offered consumers advanced wifi technology capable of delivering faster than one Gigabit per second (Gbps) to support the connected devices in their homes.
- The upgrade to the Xfinity Gigabit service is part of a national rollout that began this year.
- Comcast achieved a 10G technical milestone delivering symmetrical 1.25 gigabit-per-second upload and download speeds over a live production network.
- Comcast raised the Extreme Pro+ customers' download speed from 600 Megabits per second (Mbps) to 800 Mbps. In addition, it increased the Performance Starter+ customers' download speed from 25 Mbps to 50 Mbps. The upgrades did not involve an additional cost.
- Comcast will contact Gigabit Internet customers who need to upgrade their equipment for no extra charge if they don't have a capable device in their home.
- Performance Starter customers will not require new equipment to experience the higher internet speed.
- Comcast has devoted over $15 billion to strengthening and expanding its network since 2017.
- Comcast aimed to launch 1,000 Lift Zones throughout the country, with 35 in Utah, by the end of 2021, and investing in education and equity-focused organizations.
- Price action: CMCSA shares traded higher by 0.45% at $57.54 on the last check Tuesday.
