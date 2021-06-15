 Skip to main content

Cellcard Cambodia Uses Evolving Systems' Platform To Upgrade Loyalty Program
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 11:00am   Comments
  • Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ: EVOLannounced that Cellcard Cambodia has upgraded to the new Evolution platform to boost its loyalty program, Cellcard Club, for more personalized and relevant offers to subscribers through various digital media in real-time.
  • The upgrade will help Cellcard launch new features like journey-based campaigns, highly personalized and relevant Next Best Offer recommendations using machine learning, omnichannel experience, utilization of loyalty points, and a new premium paid Loyalty Club subscription.
  • Price action: EVOL shares traded lower by 0.16% at $2.21 on the last check Tuesday.

