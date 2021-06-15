 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 9:58am   Comments
On Tuesday morning, 2 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Document Security Systems (AMEX:DSS).

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.25 on Tuesday, moving up 219.41%.
  • Document Security Systems (AMEX:DSS) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Tuesday, moving down 40.94%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

