Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, 2 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

(NASDAQ:GRUB) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Document Security Systems (AMEX:DSS).

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

(NASDAQ:GRUB) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.25 on Tuesday, moving up 219.41%. Document Security Systems (AMEX:DSS) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Tuesday, moving down 40.94%.

