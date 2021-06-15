 Skip to main content

Vislink Secures Over $3.8M US DoD Order For Handheld Intelligence, Surveillance Devices
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 10:54am   Comments
  • Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISLbagged an order valued at over $3.8 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for the supply of handheld intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) receiver devices and accessories.
  • The order represents yet another order by U.S. armed forces for the ruggedize and lightweight receivers to display the high-resolution, real-time video imagery transmitted by aerial platforms.
  • Price action: VISL shares traded higher by 5.72% at $3.14 on the last check Tuesday.

