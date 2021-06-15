Vislink Secures Over $3.8M US DoD Order For Handheld Intelligence, Surveillance Devices
- Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) bagged an order valued at over $3.8 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for the supply of handheld intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) receiver devices and accessories.
- The order represents yet another order by U.S. armed forces for the ruggedize and lightweight receivers to display the high-resolution, real-time video imagery transmitted by aerial platforms.
- Price action: VISL shares traded higher by 5.72% at $3.14 on the last check Tuesday.
