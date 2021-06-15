 Skip to main content

Aramark Partners With Talon For Waistband Technology

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
  • Aramark (NYSE: ARMKsecured an exclusive partnership with Talon International Inc (OTC: TALN), the maker of Adjustec waistband technology.
  • The Adjustec technology is used in Aramark’s Authentic collection of shorts and pants to create greater comfort for wearers.
  • Through the partnership, this garment technology will be offered outside of a retail setting in uniform rental garments across a variety of industrial workspaces.
  • “Talon’s patented waistband technology will make our rental clothing the premium choice for fit and satisfaction,” said Art Wake, President, Aramark Uniform Services.
  • Adjustec technology provides fewer sizing changes and greater fit accuracy.
  • Price action: ARMK shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $37.60 on the last check Tuesday.

