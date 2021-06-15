Qumu Rolls Out 360° Video On Demand To Tap Remote Activity Trend
- Cloud-based enterprise video technology provider Qumu Corp (NASDAQ: QUMU) has introduced 360° video on demand (VOD) to the Qumu Video Engagement Platform.
- The platform enabled the creation, management, and delivery of live and on-demand video. It offered the users the tools for richer video content using the 360-degree VOD capability.
- The initiative aimed to capitalize on the work from wherever, whenever trend.
- The 360-degree video can significantly reduce the need for in-person inspections, meetings, and product launches while enhancing the viewer experience.
- Price action: QUMU shares traded higher by 2.73% at $3.49 on the last check Tuesday.
