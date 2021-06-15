Farmmi Bags Multi-Product Order For Israel Export
- Agriculture products distributor Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) announced a further expansion of its international footprint.
- Farmmi's Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd subsidiary won a follow-up, multi-product order for export to Israel.
- The sales win is for dried whole and sliced Shiitake mushrooms and dried black fungus.
- "Farmmi is seizing on the highly fragmented market and supplier friction," said Yefang Zhang, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 6.3% at $0.49 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts