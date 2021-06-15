 Skip to main content

Farmmi Bags Multi-Product Order For Israel Export

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
  • Agriculture products distributor Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMIannounced a further expansion of its international footprint.
  • Farmmi's Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd subsidiary won a follow-up, multi-product order for export to Israel.
  • The sales win is for dried whole and sliced Shiitake mushrooms and dried black fungus.
  • "Farmmi is seizing on the highly fragmented market and supplier friction," said Yefang Zhang, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 6.3% at $0.49 on the last check Tuesday.

