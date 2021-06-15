Splash Beverage Group Signs Distribution Deal With Bernie Little For SALT Tequila
- Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) signed a distribution agreement with Bernie Little Distributors, a Florida-based beer distribution company.
- Bernie will distribute Splash’s SALT tequila with a focus on the counties of Highland, Hardee, Polk, and Okeechobee, totaling a population of nearly one million.
- SALT Tequila, a naturally flavored 100% Blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste, is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region.
- Splash’s SALT joins Budweiser, Bud Light, Corona, Sam Adams, Cutwater, and Truly sold and distributed by Bernie Little.
- “We’re excited to see SALT tequila sold into central Florida, a high-growth region, by Bernie Little, a top Anheuser Busch distributor with which we’ve developed a strong relationship based on our acquired Copa di Vino brand,” said Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: SBEV shares are trading higher by 1.21% at $3.4 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
