Alibaba-backed Chinese Healthcare Data Company LinkDoc Files For US IPO

Beijing-based LinkDoc Technology Limited has filed a preliminary prospectus with the SEC to list its ADSs in the U.S. The healthcare data company has among its backers Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR's (NASDAQ: BABA) health subsidiary, which owns an 8.4% stake in the company.

LinkDoc IPO: LinkDoc, a data-driven AI-enabled healthcare technology company that has high-quality medical data assets, is seeking to raise up to $100 million from an initial public offering in the U.S.

The company said it intends to apply to list the ADSs representing its Class A ordinary shares on the NASDAQ under the symbol LDOC.

BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and CICC (China International Capital Corp. Ltd.) are serving as underwriters for the IPO.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds primarily for strengthening R&D, expand its patient care center network and service offerings, capital expenditures and pursue potential strategic investments and acquisitions.

LinkDoc Business, Financials: The company's data-driven digital infrastructure for precision medicine consists of LinkCare, a digital continuous care platform for patients with critical diseases; LinkData, an AI-enabled curation system for longitudinal medical data; and LinkSolutions, a data-driven precision life sciences solution platform that helps life sciences companies accelerate clinical research and real-world evidence adoption.

For the three months ended March 31, the company reported a 40.8% year-over-year increase in revenues to $34.07 million, while the net loss more than doubled to 135.35 million yuan ($21.15 million).

