 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wireless Telecom's CommAgility Secured Over $2M In Contracts From New 5G Customers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 8:49am   Comments
Share:
Wireless Telecom's CommAgility Secured Over $2M In Contracts From New 5G Customers
  • Wireless Telecom Group Inc's (NYSE: WTT) Radio, Baseband, and Software product group, comprised of the company's CommAgility brand, inked four new 5G software and services contracts in the first half of 2021.
  • The four new contracts represent over $2 million of new orders received in the first two quarters of 2021 and jointly have a total potential contract value of over $6 million.
  • Wireless Telecom Group appears well-positioned regarding technology development for 5G enterprise networks, commercial applications, and private networks considering 5G deployment in early stages and the unique 5G hardware and software solutions and capabilities of CommAgility, CEO Tim Whelan said.
  • Price action: WTT shares traded higher by 6.97% at $2.15 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WTT)

Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com