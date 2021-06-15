Wireless Telecom's CommAgility Secured Over $2M In Contracts From New 5G Customers
- Wireless Telecom Group Inc's (NYSE: WTT) Radio, Baseband, and Software product group, comprised of the company's CommAgility brand, inked four new 5G software and services contracts in the first half of 2021.
- The four new contracts represent over $2 million of new orders received in the first two quarters of 2021 and jointly have a total potential contract value of over $6 million.
- Wireless Telecom Group appears well-positioned regarding technology development for 5G enterprise networks, commercial applications, and private networks considering 5G deployment in early stages and the unique 5G hardware and software solutions and capabilities of CommAgility, CEO Tim Whelan said.
- Price action: WTT shares traded higher by 6.97% at $2.15 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media