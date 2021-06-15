 Skip to main content

Sports Marketing Agency Octagon To Utilize ComScore's TV Ratings Under Multiyear Agreement
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 8:38am   Comments
  • Sports marketing and talent-management agency Octagon inked a multiyear agreement to utilize ComScore Inc's (NASDAQ: SCOR) TV data for planning, buying, and measurement.
  • Comscore will be the retained provider of U.S. television intelligence to Octagon under the agreement, helping to reach decisions for their clients on TV rights, branded content engagements, and marketing opportunities.
  • Comscore's TV ratings and granular audience insights will help Octagon make optimal planning, buying, and measurement efforts.
  • Price action: SCOR shares traded higher by 4.04% at $4.64 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

