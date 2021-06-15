 Skip to main content

22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 6:20am   Comments
Gainers

  • Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFAB) rose 43.1% to $4.68 in pre-market trading after the company announced the extension of its Forbearance Agreement with its Lenders through February 28, 2022.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares rose 35.2% to $4.84 in pre-market trading. Torchlight declared a Special Dividend of Series A Preferred Stock.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares rose 23.4% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after it was disclosed the CEO and COO bought shares of the company.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) rose 23.8% to $10.09 in pre-market trading after the company announced the presentation of preliminary Phase 1 data from the single-dose portion of the study at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Virtual Annual Meeting.
  • Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) rose 13.5% to $2.86 in pre-market trading. Hearing BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $8 price target.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 10.4% to $2.97 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Monday.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) rose 7.5% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Monday.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 7.1% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday.
  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 6.6% to $11.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) rose 6.1% to $11.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) rose 6.1% to $7.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) rose 5.9% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Monday.

Losers

  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 39.1% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $43.5 million public offering of common stock.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 18.7% to $10.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed common stock offering.
  • Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) shares fell 11.9% to $11.01 in pre-market trading after jumping over 50% on Monday.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 9.6% to $2.73 in pre-market trading. Avenue Therapeutics shares fell 28% on Monday after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV tramadol.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 9% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Monday.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) fell 8.4% to $5.13 in pre-market trading after climbing 45% on Monday.
  • Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) fell 6.8% to $22.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock by selling shareholders.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 4.3% to $3.77 in pre-market trading after climbing over 26% on Monday.
  • China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) shares fell 4.3% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after climbing around 6% on Monday.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 3.8% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

