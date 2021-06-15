 Skip to main content

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 5:51am   Comments
Gainers

  • RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares jumped 115.5% to settle at $40.02 on Monday as the company announced topline results from its Phase 1b trial of RPT193 as monotherapy for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares climbed 54% to close at $6.79 on Monday. The FDA has accepted Enochian BioSciences Inc's pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) request for a potential functional cure or treatment of HIV.
  • Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) gained 51.3% to close at $12.50 after dropping around 17% on Friday.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 45.8% to close at $5.60. MediaCo, last week, named Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2021.
  • iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) shares gained 37.3% to close at $27.50. iTeos Therapeutics and GlaxoSmithKline plc have agreed to co-develop and co-commercialize EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) climbed 35.4% to close at $20.99 after the company reported that ANAVEX 2-73 (blarcamesine) and ANAVEX3-71 (AF710B) are featured in a new peer-reviewed publication in the journal of Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) gained 26.7% to close at $3.94.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) jumped 26.6% to close at $2.24.
  • AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) climbed 20.6% to close at $12.30.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares rose 19.1% to close at $11.11 after dipping over 55% on Friday. On May 7, in the latest press statement put out by Orphazyme, it said its application for arimoclomol, which will be branded as MIPLYFFA for Niemann-Pick disease type C, is under priority review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — with the expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 17.
  • TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) jumped 19% to close at $59.36.
  • Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) gained 18.7% to settle at $18.07.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 18.2% to close at $17.35. Novan gained over 62% on Friday after the company reported the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 trial of SB206 achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and no serious adverse events were reported.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 18.1% to close at $10.3 amid strength in Bitcoin.
  • Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) gained 17.9% to close at $28.05. Petco Earlier Announced it will present at Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) rose 17.7% to close at $3.72.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) gained 16.4% to close at $8.22, possibly in anticipation of the Company's Wednesday earnings report.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) surged 15.9% to close at $598.49 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin after Elon Musk suggested Tesla may begin accepting Bitcoin for payment again.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) gained 15.6% to close at $2.44 ahead of quarterly earnings.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 15.4% to close at $57.00 mid continued volatility in the stock from retail investor interest.
  • Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: CNTA) gained 15.2% to close at $25.00.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) rose 15% to close at $9.10.
  • Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) gained 14.9% to settle at $8.55.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) jumped 14.9% to close at $8.89 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin after Elon Musk suggested Tesla may begin accepting Bitcoin for payment again.
  • inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) rose 14.8% to settle at $16.80. inTest appointed ABB’s Duncan Gilmour as its new CFO, Treasurer, and Secretary effective June 14, 2021.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) gained 14.7% to settle at $3.58.
  • Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) gained 14.3% to close at $4.08.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) jumped 14.1% to close at $35.40 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin after Elon Musk suggested Tesla may begin accepting Bitcoin for payment again.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 12.8% to close at $29.94 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin after Elon Musk suggested Tesla may begin accepting Bitcoin for payment again.
  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) surged 12.7% to close at $11.27. ContextLogic reported a two-year partnership with leading ecommerce platform, PrestaShop.
  • New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) gained 12.5% to close at $13.50.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 11.4% to close at $2.45. The company, last month, reported Q1 results.
  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) rose 11.3% to close at $36.00 amid interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) gained 8.1% to close at $4.29.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 8.1% to close at $1.87.

 

Losers

  • Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares fell 30.2% to close at $3.38 on Monday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares dipped 28.3% to close at $3.02 on Monday after the company received a second Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval for IV tramadol.
  • BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) fell 19.8% to close at $39.92.
  • Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) dipped 19.8% to close at $20.16. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $17per share.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dipped 19.7% to close at $5.01 after the company announced pricing of a $55 million registered direct offering.
  • Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) fell 18.9% to settle at $4.86. Inhibikase Therapeutics files for offering of up to 8 million shares of common stock.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) declined 18.8% to close at $9.26. RF Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from Hold to Sell.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) dropped 18.2% to close at $4.09 after jumping over 56% on Friday.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) shares dipped 15.8% to close at $3.05.
  • Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) dipped 15.1% to close at $3.81 after its subsidiary, Avenue Therapeutics, announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV tramadol.
  • Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) slipped 13.8% to settle at $5.06.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) fell 13.6% to close at $4.46. Energy Focus announced a $5 million registered direct offering priced-at-the-market.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) declined 13.5% to close at $12.80.
  • Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) fell 12.9% to settle at $8.49.
  • Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) dropped 12.8% to close at $36.50.
  • Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) fell 12.6% to settle at $19.86.
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) tumbled 12.5% to close at $15.25. Terns Pharmaceuticals reported top-line results from the Phase 2a LIFT trial of TERN-101, a liver-distributed farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 12.2% to close at $2.23.
  • Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) dropped 11.8% to close at $8.56.
  • UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) fell 10.9% to settle at $7.97.
  • Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) fell 10.5% to close at $5.79.
  • The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) dropped 9.6% to close at $37.13.
  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) fell 9.5% to close at $6.39.
  • PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) fell 9.3% to settle at $39.32. The stock gained last week amid a Reddit-driven surge and fell later in the week after the company announced a common stock offering.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) dipped 8.5% to close at $6.47.

