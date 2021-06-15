Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today.
- The Producer Price Index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are expected to rise a monthly 0.6% in May following a 0.6% growth in the prior month.
- Data on retail sales for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect retail sales declining 0.4% in May.
- The Empire State manufacturing index for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is likely to drop to 22 in June from 24.3 in the previous month.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for May will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. A 0.6% rise in industrial production is expected for May following a 0.7% monthly gain in April.
- Data on business inventories for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts project business inventories dropping 0.1% in April.
- The housing market index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index is projected to hold steady at 83 in June.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for April will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
